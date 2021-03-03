Haim, Brittany Howard, Chika to Play Pandora’s Countdown to Grammys Event

Grammy-nominated artists Haim, Brittany Howard, and Chika will all perform as part of Pandora Live’s Countdown to the Grammys event on March 11th.

As the award ceremony is going virtual this year, so is the Countdown to the Grammys event, with fans able to RSVP now at the Pandora Live site, where the event will stream live three days before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14th.

Recording Academy chair and interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will host the event as well as conduct a roundtable discussion with Haim, Howard, and Chika. On March 12th, the Countdown to the Grammys performances will be rebroadcast via Sirius XM’s Grammy Channel.

For the event, Howard, up for five Grammys, will perform from Nashville, while Haim (up for Album of the Year) and Chika (nominated for Best New Artist) will take the stage in Los Angeles.

Less than two weeks before the ceremony, the virtual Grammys have not yet announced this year’s performers. However, a Jhene Aiko-hosted pre-show will feature performances by Burna Boy, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and more.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards was originally scheduled for January 31st but an influx of Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles earlier this year necessitated the move to March 14th.

“There was never a time when we said, let’s just cancel,” Mason Jr. told Rolling Stone. “We wanted to make sure we had our show; we felt the show was important and I don’t mean to overly inflate the importance of the academy, but music, in general, serves a very necessary purpose, especially in a time when we’ve had so much divisive behavior and so many different events that have happened that have been hard to deal with and tearing the fabric of our country.”