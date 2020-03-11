Haim Cover Britney Spears’ ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’ at New York Deli

Haim have embarked on a five-date Deli Tour this week, performing at delicatessens across the country for a lucky handful of fans, family and friends.

The trio’s first performance was Tuesday night at Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York, and in the middle of their brief set, they performed a cover of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” with Este Haim on lead vocals.

Yes, that’s Este doing her best 2001-era Britney vocal fry — and killing it.

Haim also taped their second guest performance in a row for The Tonight Show on Tuesday, following up their “The Steps” performance with a loungey rendition of their song “Summer Girl.”

Haim’s upcoming album Women in Music Part III is out April 24th. The band performs at an yet-to-be-announced deli in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, followed by deli shows in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.