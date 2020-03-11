 Watch Haim Cover Britney Spears Inside a New York Deli - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Joe Biden Has Been Dropping Hints About his VP Pick Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Haim Cover Britney Spears’ ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’ at New York Deli

Trio also taped a performance of “Summer Girl” for The Tonight Show

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
haim deli tour

Haim cover Britney Spears' "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" at Sarge's Delicatessen in New York City.

Nicole Mago for Rolling Stone

Haim have embarked on a five-date Deli Tour this week, performing at delicatessens across the country for a lucky handful of fans, family and friends.

The trio’s first performance was Tuesday night at Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York, and in the middle of their brief set, they performed a cover of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” with Este Haim on lead vocals.

View this post on Instagram

HAIM! At The Deli

A post shared by Alex Robert Ross (@alexrobertross) on

Yes, that’s Este doing her best 2001-era Britney vocal fry — and killing it.

Haim also taped their second guest performance in a row for The Tonight Show on Tuesday, following up their “The Steps” performance with a loungey rendition of their song “Summer Girl.”

Haim’s upcoming album Women in Music Part III is out April 24th. The band performs at an yet-to-be-announced deli in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, followed by deli shows in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.