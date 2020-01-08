Hailee Steinfeld Gets Up Close and Personal in ‘Wrong Direction’ Video

Hailee Steinfeld has shared the video for her new single “Wrong Direction,” directed by Alexandre Moors (Miley Cyrus’s “Slide Away,” Kendrick Lamar’s “i”).

The stark clip features only a few close-up shots of Steinfeld, naked and in a fetal position inside a bathtub. From there, she delivers an emotional performance of “Wrong Direction,” singing, “Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind/ Don’t know what I was thinkin’ ’til now.”

Steinfeld kicked off 2020 by releasing “Wrong Direction” on New Year’s Day. The actress and singer has spent the past year promoting and starring in the new Apple TV+ series Dickinson, where she plays a modernized version of a young Emily Dickinson (she’s also credited as an executive producer on the show). Steinfeld released a promotional single for the series called “Afterlife.”

Steinfeld is slated to star in a new romantic comedy from Bridget Jones’ Diary director Sharon Maguire, titled Voicemails for Isabelle. She’s also reportedly in early talks to star alongside Jeremy Renner as Kate Bishop in Disney’s upcoming Hawkeye series.