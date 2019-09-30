Hailee Steinfeld Dabbles With the Undead in ‘Afterlife’ Video

Hailee Steinfeld has released the music video for “Afterlife,” her new song featured in the upcoming AppleTV+ series Dickinson, in which she also stars and executive-produced.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who most recently helmed the clip for Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey’s Charlie’s Angels theme “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the “Afterlife” video combines glamorous shots of Steinfeld in a sunlit tree grove with more gothic, funhouse-of-horrors imagery. In a nod to Dickinson and the oppression she faced as a woman in her time, Steinfeld is shown trapped in a wooden box, with ropes tied to her skeleton-like crinoline skirt.

Earlier this year, Steinfeld teamed with New Zealand band Drax Project for their song “Woke Up Late.” In addition to Dickinson, Steinfeld is slated to star in a new romantic comedy from Bridget Jones’ Diary director Sharon Maguire, titled Voicemails for Isabelle. She’s also reportedly in early talks to star alongside Jeremy Renner as Kate Bishop in Disney’s upcoming Hawkeye series.

Dickinson premieres November 1st on AppleTV+.