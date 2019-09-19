Hear Hailee Steinfeld Reflect on Mortality in ‘Afterlife (Dickinson)’

Hailee Steinfeld has released a new song, “Afterlife (Dickinson),” from her upcoming Apple TV+ series Dickinson. The actress co-wrote the track with Stargate, Kennedi Lyken and KOZ, taking inspiration from Emily Dickinson’s life and poems. The song was co-produced by StarGate and KOZ. On the haunting, buoyant pop song, Steinfeld passionately sings, “Will you love me when my heartbeat stops?/ When my heartbeat stops, will you stay mine?”

“This record has become one of my favorite songs I’ve worked on and sonically, it’s indicative of the direction I’m exploring with my new music,” Steinfeld said in a statement. “There’s a line in the song that says ‘immortality is bliss’ and its reminiscent of a lot of Emily’s poems. She lived during a time where women were forbidden from voicing their opinions and restricted in many ways, including how they dressed. I wanted the single art to reflect this idea too so the corset has an exaggerated cinch to represent how Emily in particular felt constricted and stifled.”

Dickinson, in which the actress stars and serves as an executive producer, will premiere on Apple TV+ November 1. Steinfeld plays the poet in a very contemporary adaptation of her story. “Set in the 19th century, Dickinson is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily Dickinson to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era,” the show’s synopsis notes. The series was created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and also stars Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe.