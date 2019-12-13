 'Hadestown': Reeve Carney in Music Video for 'All I've Ever Known' - Rolling Stone
Watch the New ‘Hadestown’ Music Video for ‘All I’ve Ever Known’

Cast members Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada reprise their roles as Orpheus and Eurydice

Hadestown, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical by Anaïs Mitchell, gave fans a holiday gift on Friday with a special music video for its original love song, “All I’ve Ever Known,” performed by cast members Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada (portraying Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively). The clip sees the pair walking cheerfully through Times Square together on a snowy day, overlaid with the song’s romantic lyrics.

Mitchell wrote the book, lyrics and score for the musical, becoming the first woman in years to have sole credit on a Broadway musical’s writing. The production was directed by Rachel Chavkin, who also directed the cult hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. At the Tonys this year, Hadestown was awarded Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical, with Mitchell earning a nomination for Best Book of a Musical.

Originating as an indie-folk concept album, the soundtrack for Hadestown features contributions from Ani DiFranco and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Will Hermes reviewed the production, stating that “Whatever devil’s bargains were made, it’s good to see Hadestown has kept its soul in the process.”

