fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Rookie Mistake

Hacker Who Stole Unreleased Ed Sheeran, Lil Uzi Vert Songs Sentenced to Prison

Adrian Kwiatkowski gets 18 months after IP address linked to the hacks is traced to his own home
Lil Uzi Vert Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A computer hacker who made $147,000 stealing unreleased music from Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Adrian Kwiatkowski exchanged the music by Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert for cryptocurrency on the dark web after hacking into their cloud-based accounts, the Associated Press reported.

The 23-year-old, from Ipswich, a town in eastern England, admitted to 19 charges, including possessing criminal property and 14 copyright offenses.

“Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musicians’ creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings,” Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service told AP. “He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself.”

In 2019, a complaint by Frank Ocean’s representatives was made to the New York District Attorney’s office, stating someone was accessing and downloading unreleased music from the Dropbox account owned by Ocean’s producer, the Ipswich Star reports.

After the management of several other musicians reported that an individual online known as “Spirdark” had gained access to their clients’ accounts, City of London Police worked with U.S. authorities to investigate the case. The email address tied to Spirdark’s cryptocurrency account was linked to Kwiatkowski and the IP address of the device used to hack one of the artists was traced to his home address. 

Related

Taylor Swift, Lil Uzi Vert, Carly Rae Jepsen, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

taylor swift midnights

Ed Sheeran Wrote a James Bond Theme Before Billie Eilish Took Over: 'I'm Not Gonna Pretend It Didn't Hurt'

Why Ed Sheeran Credits Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee With Inspiring His Music Career

In Sept. 2019, Kwiatkowski was arrested by the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit; one of Kwiatkowski’s confiscated hard drives contained 1,263 unreleased songs by 89 artists, Sky News reported.

Three years after the initial arrest, Steven Dyble, a lawyer for Kwiatowski, said elements of the way his client committed the offenses were “utterly naive” and told the local paper that, “It was a bit like committing a bank robbery in broad daylight using your own car which was registered in your own name.”

“Not only did he cause several artists and their production companies significant financial harm, he deprived them of the ability to release their own work,” said Detective Constable Daryl Fryatt.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Olivia Wilde Wowed Everyone as She Freed the Nipple in a Glittering Sheer Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

DC at a Turning Point: James Gunn Pitches Secret Movie, Dwayne Johnson Flexes His Superman Power (Exclusive)

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad