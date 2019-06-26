Hear H.E.R., YBN Cordae on Sensual New Song ‘Racks’

H.E.R. teams with rapper YBN Cordae for her sensual new single “Racks.” Throughout the track, the R&B singer croons a classic “money can’t buy happiness” message over a trap beat and airy guitar riff: “All of your racks and things/They don’t relax your pain,” she observes.

Cordae explores the same themes in his smooth verse. “My infatuation with these bags I’m facin’/Got a couple dollars so congratulations/Tryna find love, so I’m navigatin’/Shower you with gifts, oversaturation,” he rap-sings. “But I can’t seem to find love without the ratchet shit/This gold dream of mine, why am I attached to this?”

In February, H.E.R. won two Grammy Awards at the 2019 ceremony: Best R&B Album for her self-titled compilation LP and Best R&B Performance for the track “Focus”; she also earned nominations for Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best R&B Song. Two months later, she appeared on The Late Show for an emotional performance of her song “Hard Place,” which appears on her November 2018 EP, I Used to Know Her: Part 2.

YBN Cordae was one of the emerging hip-hop artists named on this year’s XXL Freshman Class in early June, and he recently issued a new collaborative song with Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea.”