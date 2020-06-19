 H.E.R. Releases Protest Song 'I Can't Breathe,' Shares New Video - Rolling Stone
H.E.R. Releases Protest Song ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ Shares New Video

Visual features footage from protests around the world

H.E.R. has officially released protest song “I Can’t Breathe,” which H.E.R. wrote in response to recent police killings of unarmed Black people. The track is available across all major digital service providers. H.E.R. debuted the song earlier this month during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert series.

For the official video that accompanies the song’s release, H.E.R. and editor Shane Adams compiled footage of protests against police brutality and systemic racism from around the world. It culminates with a wall of names of many of those who have been killed, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Praying for change ’cause the pain makes you tender,” H.E.R. sings. “All of the names you refuse to remember/Was somebody’s brother, friend/Or a son to a mother that’s crying, saying/’I can’t breathe, you’re taking my life from me.'”

On Thursday, H.E.R. aired a special Black Music Month edition of Girls With Guitars, H.E.R.’s Instagram Live series. It featured RCA labelmates Miguel, Koffee, A$AP Ferg and other special guests. Sponsored by RCA, the special was part of the label’s Black Sounds Beautiful campaign and raised donations for H.E.R.’s chosen charity, Rock the Vote.

Girls With Guitars features live performances, including originals from H.E.R.’s catalogue as well as covers and fan requests and H.E.R.’s guests typically include women guitarists who perform and converse about their craft. Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge and Willow Smith are among those who have participated.

In This Article: H.E.R.

