Watch H.E.R. Debut New Track ‘Anti’ at 2019 VMAs

The 2019 VMAs featured a lot of established artists, from Taylor Swift to Missy Elliott, but the awards show also offered up-and-coming singer H.E.R. a chance to unveil a new track. In the performance, H.E.R. debuted a new song called “Anti,” which saw her standing in front of a magazine cover backdrop and eventually climbing out into the audience.

The song itself is a smooth-crooning, bluesy R&B number, which got the help of a group of back-up singers during the performance. H.E.R. also stepped up to conclude the song on the electric guitar.

Most recently, H.E.R. dropped a single called “21” along with a music video that featured footage from her 21st birthday party and from her life on the road as a touring artist. She also released “Racks” featuring YBN Cordae in June. In February, the singer won two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar) and performed her song “Hard Place” during the awards ceremony. H.E.R. is scheduled to appear as part of the TODAY Show Citi Concert Series on August 30th and at her inaugural Lights Out Festival on September 14th in Concord, California.

The singer, who performed at the VMAs in her traditional sunglasses, told Rolling Stone last year that keeping her identity mysterious has allowed her to be more open in her music. “I think it was also an easier way for me to be honest in my music,” H.E.R. said. “If there’s no face attached, I’m not afraid to share my stories. The most honest music resonates with people, and it’s just about creating that movement of ‘Okay, let’s be about the music.'”