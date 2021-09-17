Lil Durk Goes from ‘Broke Dirk to Big Dirk’ in Remix of H.E.R., Lil Baby’s ‘Find a Way’

H.E.R. has enlisted Lil Durk for a remix of her Lil Baby-assisted “Find a Way.” The original song appears on H.E.R.’s debut studio album, Back of My Mind, which arrived in June.

Lil Durk’s verse discusses his come-up in Chicago, adding to the song’s themes to “never let the paper change us” after achieving success. “Bitch, this is straight out the mud/Back in 2010 I was sellin’ them dubs/Back in granny crib when the lights were off/We would blame it on the bugs,” Lil Durk raps towards the end of the song. “I came from broke Durk to big Durk,” he later raps.

In June, H.E.R., Lil Baby and Lil Durk, along with DJ Khaled and DaBaby, performed a medley of hits at the 2021 BET Awards.

H.E.R. is set to perform at Global Citizen Live from Los Angeles, with headliner Stevie Wonder and Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, and more artists. In December, she will make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical version of The Color Purple.