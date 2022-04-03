H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage.

The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the kit. She then welcomed Travis Barker for the medley’s epic closer, bringing out Lenny Kravitz for a rendition of his classic “Are You Gonna Go My Way?”

H.E.R. — already a four-time Grammy winner, including Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” last year — scored eight nominations: Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for Back of My Mind, Song of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Fight for You,” Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song (“Damage”), and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” with Tauren Wells).

The Song of the Year-nominated “Fight for You” does not appear on the Album of the Year-nominated Back of My Mind, and instead features on the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah; “Fight for You” previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at last year’s Oscars.

In recent months, H.E.R. has featured on other artists’ singles, including songs by Kane Brown (“Blessed & Free“), Cardi B (“Bet It“), Saweetie (“Closer“), and Mary J. Blige (the “Good Morning Gorgeous” remix).