H.E.R. Drops New Song ‘Fight For You’ From ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

H.E.R. has shared her new song “Fight for You,” a track off the soundtrack from the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah.

The film focuses on the events leading up to the 1969 shooting death of Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton, and “Fight for You” is infused with the funk-soul sound of that era with lyrics inspired by Hampton’s fight for social and racial justice.

“All the smoke in the air/Feel the hate when they stare/All the pain that we bare /Oh you Better beware,” H.E.R. sings. “Their guns don’t play fair/All we got is a prayer/It was all in their plans/Wash the blood from your hands.”

H.E.R. tweeted of Hampton, “His revolution inspired my revolution.”

Even before its release today, “Fight for You” was nominated Wednesday for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. H.E.R. will also perform the song live for the first time on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Fight for You” will feature on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, out February 12th, the same day the film hits theaters and HBO Max. The soundtrack also boasts songs by Nas, A$AP Rocky, Dom Kennedy, and more.

H.E.R. will also be on hand for this Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, where the singer is set to perform “America the Beautiful.”