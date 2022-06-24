Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts.

“Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song alongside Kevin Parker, Sam Dew, and Patrik Berger.

“Turn Up the Sunshine” is one of the few original offerings from the album that finds an eclectic mix of artists tackling classic releases from John Lennon, the Carpenters, Nancy Sinatra, Sly and the Family Stone, Kool & the Gang, Santana, and more musicians. The soundtrack will feature appearances from the likes of Brockhampton, Caroline Polachek, Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, Tierra Whack, Brittany Howard, Thundercat, RZA, and St. Vincent.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released in several formats via Decca Records: digitally, on 3-panel CD digipack, standard black double LP, yellow and blue splattered double LP, yellow cassette, and a limited-edition picture disc.

Minions: The Rise of Gru tracklisting:

1. Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

2. Shining Star – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975)

3. Funkytown – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc in 1979)

4. Hollywood Swinging – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974)

5. Desafinado – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959)

6. Bang Bang – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

7. Fly Like an Eagle – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976)

8. Goodbye To Love – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972)

9. Instant Karma! – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970)

10. You’re No Good – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975)

11. Vehicle – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970)

12. Dance to the Music – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967)

12. Black Magic Woman – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970)

14. Cool – Verdine White

15. Born To Be Alive – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979)

16. Cecilia – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970)

17. Bang Bang – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

18. Kung Fu Suite – RZA

19. Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira