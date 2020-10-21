 H.E.R. Performs at Los Angeles' Roxie Theatre in 'Damage' Video - Rolling Stone
H.E.R. Performs at Los Angeles' Roxie Theatre in 'Damage' Video
H.E.R. Performs at Los Angeles’ Roxie Theatre in ‘Damage’ Video

Artist will be this week’s musical guest on Saturday Night Live

H.E.R. has released a lush new single and video for “Damage” from her upcoming full-length album on MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Produced by Cardiak and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, “Damage” sees H.E.R. examining the fallout of a past relationship, with lyrics written with Anthony Clemons, Jr. and Tiara Thomas. The live performance video for the song was shot at the Roxie Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring H.E.R. walking inside the now-dilapidated venue to join her band on an adorned stage.

This Saturday, October 24th, H.E.R. will make her debut on Saturday Night Live as the show’s musical guest, alongside host Adele. “I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!” Adele wrote on Instagram. “I love her so much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs…”

Earlier this year, H.E.R. performed at the Roots Picnic Livestream, a virtual version of the band’s annual music festival. She also collaborated with Robert Glasper on the single “Better Than I Imagined,” from Glasper’s upcoming 2021 album. Last month, she spoke to Rolling Stone about the influence of Lauryn Hill’s 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which cracked the Top 10 on our new 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

