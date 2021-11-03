 H.E.R. at Apollo Theater Review - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Said He Was 'Immunized,' But Was He Vaccinated?
Home Music Music News

H.E.R. Packs the Apollo Theater, Giving Off Prince-ly Vibes

Check out photos and videos from the singer’s intimate gig at the legendary venue

By

Walaa Elsiddig's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: H.E.R. performs live at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, NY on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

H.E.R. performs live at The Apollo Theater on November 02, 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The first time H.E.R. performed at the Apollo Theater, she was 10 years old and went by her birth name, Gabi Wilson. She got a warm reception for her selection on Showtime at the Apollo that night: Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love.”

Last night, H.E.R. returned to the legendary Harlem theater as a headliner of Sirius XM and Pandora’s Small Stage series, fondly recalling that previous performance. (It turns out her mother submitted an audition tape on her behalf for Showtime.) This time, she played more than one song, traveling through her expansive catalog before a rapt crowd. She revisited songs off 2016’s Volume 1 and her latest gold-certified album, Back of My Mind, with the audience belting out the lyrics in sync.

Channeling her biggest musical influence, H.E.R. made it feel like you were watching a young Prince. She jumped off the piano, strapped on an acoustic guitar, then back to the electric bass before landing on the drums. The singer captured the theater with fan favorites like “Damages” and “Going Crazy,” but a special treat was 16-year-old backup singer Miles Caton, who lent his vocals for a duet on “Best Part,” which earned him a standing ovation midsong.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Miles Caton and H.E.R. perform live at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, NY on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

H.E.R. with guest Miles Caton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

H.E.R. leaned on the crowd once more during a beautiful acoustic rendition of “Comfortable” that was accentuated by the audience snapping along with her, the sound echoing heavenly in the intimate space of the Apollo. She even took a break from her songs to deliver covers of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues” and Lenny Kravitz’s “You Gonna Go My Way,” paying homage to these icons at an iconic venue for Black culture. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: H.E.R. performs live at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, NY on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

 

In This Article: Apollo Theater, H.E.R.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.