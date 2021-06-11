 H.E.R. Announces New Album 'Back of My Mind' - Rolling Stone
H.E.R. Announces New Album ‘Back of My Mind’

Singer drops new single “We Made It”

H.E.R. revealed that her much-anticipated new album, titled Back of My Mind, will be released in just one week: on June 18th.

Ahead of the LP, H.E.R. also dropped the new single “We Made It,” as well as an album trailer where she discusses the inspiration behind the album title. “It’s like a peek into my soul,” H.E.R. said of Back of My Mind.

H.E.R.’s new album announcement comes just days after the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer performed her 2020 single “Hold On” alongside Chris Stapleton at the 2021 CMT Music Awards; “Hold On” will also feature on Back of My Mind, along with previous singles “Damage,” “Come Through” with Chris Brown and “Slide,” with YG.

The singer will next perform on Monday’s episode of Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the late-night show’s first episode in front of a (fully vaccinated) studio audience since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

