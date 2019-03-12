H.E.R., 21 Savage, Lil Baby Lead 2019 Roots Picnic

H.E.R., 21 Savage and Lil Baby are among the acts tapped for 2019’s Roots Picnic, which will be held on June 1st at The Mann Center at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA a new larger location than its previous home of Festival Pier.

In its 12th year, Roots Picnic will feature Raphael Saadiq, who along with Questlove will curate a jam session called “Soulquarian vs Raphael Saadiq.” Black Thought will lead a Live Mixtape featuring Yasiin Bey and the event will include a live podcast experience with episodes of The Joe Budden Podcast, The Read Podcast and Questlove Supreme. Davido, Queen Naija and Blueface are also among the performers. The Roots will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of Things Fall Apart with a special performance.

“We finally have a Roots Picnic in the Park,” the Roots manager Shawn Gee and President of Live Nation Urban said in a statement. “The vision 12 years ago was always to provide an all day musical and cultural experience in Fairmount Park. Black Thought, Questlove and I grew up spending our Sunday afternoons at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park watching Philly DJs spin, and enjoying the vibe and the culture. It’s a great feeling to be able to come full circle and bring the Picnic to Fairmount Park, I think it’s a big WIN for the city.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, with presale tickets available beginning on Tuesday.