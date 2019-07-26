See H.E.R. Celebrate Her Whirlwind Year in ’21’ Video

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. released a new song and music video titled “21” on Friday. The video features footage from H.E.R.’s 21st birthday party and from her life on the road as a touring artist, celebrating all that she’s accomplished in the past year as a rising star in R&B.

“I wrote this song when I turned 21,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “It was one of the best years of my life! I’m experiencing all the things I prayed for as a kid and more. The scary part is, it’s just the beginning.”

In February, she won two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar), performing her song “Hard Place” at the award ceremony. H.E.R. was also nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year and Best R&B video for “Could’ve Been” featuring Bryson Tiller, earlier this week. In June, H.E.R. released “Racks” featuring YBN Cordae.

The 22-year-old singer will perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival on August 1st, as well as on the TODAY Show Citi Concert Series (August 30th) and at her inaugural Lights Out Festival (September 14th in Concord, California).