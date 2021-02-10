GZA, Japanese Breakfast, Flea to Participate in Vans Digital Broadcast

Vans has launched a new digital broadcasting station, Channel 66, airing weekdays New York City, Chicago, Mexico City, and Los Angeles to audiences around the world.

The channel will feature a live audio and video broadcast with DJ sets, curated radio shows, talks, workshops, and musical performances. The studio bases for the channel include the General in Brooklyn, New York; House of Vans Chicago; Mexico City (broadcasting Spanish speaking shows); and Vans DTLA.

Curated shows at launch for the channel include Chessboxing With GZA, featuring the Wu-Tang Clan rapper; New Direction New York Hardcore with Walter Schreifels; Afropunk’s Channel Interference; Poetry and Lyricism by Young Chicago Authors; The Girl Ultra Show connecting music and fashion; and All Ages Show, spotlighting Los Angeles’s history in DIY and punk.

The channel has also booked performances and appearances by Japanese Breakfast, Channel Tres, Vic Mensa, Laura Jane Grace, Duckwrth, Rosa Pistola, Flea, Serena Isioma, Vans Pro skater Daniel Lutheran, and many more, alongside spotlights of local skate shops, restaurants, music venues, and independent record labels.

Channel 66 went live on February 8th and will continue to broadcast starting at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST every weekday, with Friday nights featuring marquee live performances and dance-oriented DJ sets.