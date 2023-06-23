fbpixel
Gwen Stefani Returns With Romantic Bop ‘True Babe’

The pop track is Stefani's first new song since 2021's "Slow Clap" with Saweetie
Gwen Stefani Yu Tsai*

Gwen Stefani has returned with the romantic pop bop “True Babe.” It’s the star’s first song since 2021’s “Slow Clap” featuring Saweetie.

Stefani teamed up with Swedish production duo Jack & Coke as well as Los Angeles-based rock songwriter and producer KThrash for the tune. The single celebrates finding comfort in a romantic partner and wanting to spend every minute with them.

“I want to fly to your shows/Want to wake up in your clothes/Come get you tipsy at 6:30/Want to take tonight slow,” she sings on the pre-chorus. On the catchy chorus featuring her iconic vocal lilt, Stefani sings “‘Cause it’s true babe, true babe/I’m sleeping better next to you babe, you babe.”

Last month, Stefani headlined the 2023 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California alongside the Black Keys and the Black Crowes. This summer, she is playing a string of European and UK festival dates. She’ll wrap the run with an appearance at BST Hyde Park Festival in London with P!nk.

The singer also recently announced that she will be returning to The Voice for Season 24, alongside coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and John Legend.

