Hear Gwen Stefani’s Resilient New Song ‘Slow Clap’

Gwen Stefani has dropped her new song “Slow Clap,” the singer’s first single of 2021 and follow-up to her throwback track “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

Like that previous single, “Slow Clap” once again sees the singer returning to the reggae and ska roots of early No Doubt. Lyrically, Stefani addresses her resilience through personal and professional turmoils.

“Been the champion, rang the bell/Rocked the bottom, been through hell/Climbed the mountain, now I’m well/I just feel like coming back for the belt,” Stefani sings on the track. “I don’t wanna go to the back of the line/No, no, I put in my time/From the garage to the penthouse girls/Underdog to the top of the world.”

“Slow Clap” was co-written by Stefani, Ross Golan, and producer Luke Niccoli, the same team behind the nostalgic “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

Both tracks will likely appear on Stefani’s next LP, the non-Christmas follow-up to her 2016 album This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Following the release of “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” Stefani told Billboard she had roughly 20 songs written for her upcoming album.

“I just had this lightbulb moment,” Stefani said. “I was like, ‘I really want to investigate where I started in music — the reggae and ska, when I first fell in love with music, when it defined who I was. I really want to do happy music, that’s where it all started.’ Once I got into that mode, it was like a wildfire, because every person I went in with, we were just so inspired and excited to be doing that kind of music.”