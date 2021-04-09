Gwen Stefani Recruits Saweetie for New Version of ‘Slow Clap’

Gwen Stefani and Saweetie have teamed up for a new version of Stefani’s “Slow Clap.” Stefani released the original song of her follow-up to “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” last month.

The visual finds the pair hanging out at a high school. Cutting between scenes in a locker room and a gymnasium in the clip, the high-octane track inspires dancing in the stands, coordinated dribbling on the court, and double-Dutch moves to the song’s beats.

“Throw it back, make it twirl, make them baby hairs swirl,” Saweetie raps on her verse that hearkens to teenage times with references to Bubblicious and Laffy Taffy. “This for all my icy girls all around the world.” The song’s “Hollaback Girl” vibes also get a shout-out from Saweetie: “I ain’t no Hollaback bitch/Now I got it, I ain’t gotta act rich.”

Both “Slow Clap” and “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” are likely to appear on Stefani’s upcoming LP. Stefani told Billboard she had about 20 songs written for her upcoming LP.

“I just had this lightbulb moment,” Stefani said. “I was like, ‘I really want to investigate where I started in music — the reggae and ska, when I first fell in love with music, when it defined who I was. I really want to do happy music, that’s where it all started.’ Once I got into that mode, it was like a wildfire, because every person I went in with, we were just so inspired and excited to be doing that kind of music.”