Gwen Stefani Returns to Ska Roots on New Song ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

Gwen Stefani returns to her ska reggae roots on her new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” the singer’s first non-Christmas, non-duet track in over four years. Stefani will perform the song live for the first time tonight, December 7th, on The Voice

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” finds Stefani reconnecting with Jamaican music — a foundational inspiration throughout No Doubt’s catalog and Stefani’s solo material — as well her own legacy. The bouncy track opens with fuzzy radio tuning pulled from the beginning of No Doubt’s “Underneath It All,” while it also boasts a direct nod to her hit “Hollaback Girl” with the lyric, “I already gave you bananas.”

“This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy,” Stefani said in a statement. “The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me.”

Prior the single’s arrival, Stefani teased the throwback track with a photo of the present-day singer wearing the same outfit and hairstyle as she did in the video for No Doubt’s 1995 single “Just a Girl.”

LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF 💥 new single coming 12/7 pic.twitter.com/GC9H1t8L65 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 4, 2020

Stefani co-wrote and recorded “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” in quarantine with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli. It marks Stefani’s first non-Christmas solo music since her third solo album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which arrived in March 2016. The singer followed that up with her 2017 Christmas LP You Make It Feel Like Christmas, annually adding new seasonal tracks to that album on subsequent deluxe editions.

Earlier this year, Stefani sang on a pair of duets with her partner Blake Shelton (“Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You”) and appeared on the remix of Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”