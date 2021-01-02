 See Gwen Stefani's Nostalgic 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' Video - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

See Gwen Stefani’s Nostalgic ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ Video

Singer revisits her many looks from No Doubt and solo career in visual for latest single

Gwen Stefani has paired her throwback single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” with a similarly nostalgic music video that touches on the singer’s many looks over the past 25 years.

The video opens with Stefani calling Interscope exec Steve Berman to ask for more money for the video shoot, a callback to the singer’s phone call with Jimmy Iovine from her first solo video for “What You Waiting For?” After present-day Stefani sings the first verse, the video shoot is then swarmed with Stefani’s from years past, each representing one of the singer’s iconic looks from her No Doubt and solo years: “Just a Girl” video Gwen, blue-haired Stefani from the 1998 MTV VMAs, “Don’t Speak” video Gwen, Las Vegas residency-era Stefani, “Hollaback Girl” Stefani, etc.

Eagle-eyed fans of the singer will notice little Easter eggs strewn throughout the Philip Andelman-directed video, including No Doubt’s Beacon Street house being used as a Zoom background for one of the Stefani’s, plus fleeting glimpses of Gwen from the “It’s My Life” video and braces-era Stefani.

Stefani also provided then-and-now comparisons of the styles on Instagram:

Rolling Stone
