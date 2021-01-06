 Gwen Stefani Performs 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' on 'Tonight show' - Rolling Stone
Gwen Stefani Embraces Her Classics With ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Singer talks revisiting old looks in the song’s nostalgic video, working on new album on Tonight Show

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gwen Stefani performed her latest single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” and spoke about the track’s clever music video with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Tuesday, January 5th.

Released last month, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is pure Stefani nostalgia, with slinky ska-pop production and a few lyrical and sonic references to older tracks like No Doubt’s “Underneath It All” and her solo hit “Hollaback Girl.” With a troupe of four masked-up back-up dancers on Fallon, Stefani crooned the song’s cheeky hook, “Let me re-, let me reintroduce myself/Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf/I’m still the original old me.”

Stefani leans into the nostalgic element of the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” even more in the track’s recently released video, in which she recreates her many looks from the past 25 years. Speaking with Fallon, she credited fiancé Blake Shelton with coming up with the idea and spoke about what it was like recreating her own history.

“It was really trippy because it’d be in the original look of what I was back then, and it brought back so many memories,” Stefani said. “I never thought that when I was doing those looks that I would be basically a Halloween costume to other people. That was actually how I dressed, not because anyone told me to, I had that polkadot dress in my closet forever. Just the fact that they became so recognizable, it was really fun to revisit it.”

Stefani added that she’s prepping a new album as well, which would mark her first non-Christmas solo effort since 2006’s The Sweet Escape. “At first I didn’t know if I would do an album or not,” the musician said. “But I have all these songs, and I think, even next week, I want to go back in and start writing again, because I don’t feel like I’m quite done writing. I think the writing process has been incredibly exciting.”

