Gwen Stefani Talks Las Vegas Residency, Her Viral Turkey Video on ‘Kimmel’

Gwen Stefani talked her revamped Christmas album, singing “Feliz Navidad” and her ongoing Las Vegas residency during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

“I feel like it was my life onstage and it feels very nostalgic. People are coming out and it’s their big night, leaving the kids behind,” the No Doubt singer said of her recently extended “Just a Girl” residency. “It’s hard, there’s no faking it because I feel like the show is really intimate, the audience is right there.”

Stefani also discussed her deluxe edition of the seasonal LP You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which boasts a cover of Jose Feliciano’s classic “Feliz Navidad,” even though the singer does not speak Spanish.

“I was thinking when I repackaged the record, how can I add to it? And I thought that would be a spicy addition,” Stefani said of the song, which features Chilean singer Mon Laferte. “I actually had to learn how to say it right.”

Later in the interview, Stefani also talked about her Thanksgiving dinner that went viral thanks to a Hot Cheetos turkey: