Gwen Stefani Gives Rocking Rendition of Christmas Song on ‘Corden’

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is on singer’s re-issued hit holiday album

Gwen Stefani appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden with a buoyant performance of her holiday single “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Accompanied by a lively band, as well as several glittering Christmas trees, the singer impressed with her powerhouse vocals and energetic onstage moves. The punchy tune took on a party vibe with the rock & roll aesthetic of the rendition.

The single, which features Blake Shelton (who didn’t appear for the live performance), comes off Stefani’s Christmas album of the same name. The album dropped last fall, but was recently reissued with several additional tracks. Stefani has previously made numerous TV appearances in support of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” so the track has become a familiar holiday staple to many fans. The new deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas features two new songs, “Cheer for the Elves” and “Secret Santa.”

Shelton and Stefani released a vintage-themed music video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” last month, directed by Sophie Muller.

