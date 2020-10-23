Gwen Stefani Has a Simple Holiday Wish List on ‘Here This Christmas’

Gwen Stefani has released a new holiday song, “Here This Christmas,” which will serve as the theme song for this year’s Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” programming.

The cheery track moves with a skipping drum groove while it bursts with all manner of bells, horns, and strings. Stefani crafts a familiar seasonal scene with snow falling, lights, mistletoe, and more, although, as she sings on the chorus, none of that matters because of the one thing missing: “Don’t need presents under the tree/Don’t need snow and caroling/I don’t need a lot of wishes/I just need you here this Christmas.”

“Here This Christmas” was written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle with help from John Varnadore. Along with serving as the “Countdown to Christmas” theme, the track appears on the deluxe edition reissue of Stefani’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, out October 23rd. The new reissue also features another new song, “Sleigh Ride.”

Back in July, Stefani and partner Blake Shelton shared a new song, “Happy Anywhere.” The musician was also featured on Mark Ronson’s remix of Dua Lipa’s “Physical” from the Future Nostalgia remix LP.