Gwen Stefani Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Making of ‘Here This Christmas’ in New Video

Gwen Stefani has released a charming new video for her recent holiday song, “Here This Christmas.”

Recorded over various studio sessions, the clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track and features Stefani working with co-writer and producer, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. To add a little requisite seasonal flavor to the clip, some digital snow is superimposed over footage of Stefani belting the song in the booth.

Stefani released “Here This Christmas” last month. The track will serve as the theme song for this year’s Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” programming. It also appears on the new deluxe edition reissue of Stefani’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel like Christmas, which includes a new version of the Christmas staple, “Sleigh Ride.”