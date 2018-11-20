Watch Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton in Quirky ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton embrace the holiday spirit in the campy new video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The track appears on Stefani’s 2017 album of the same name, which was recently reissued with five additional songs.

The Sophie Muller-directed clip finds Stefani and Shelton performing the brassy cut alongside a big band comprised entirely of children, as well as a cadre of young dancers dressed in Santa outfits. The clip also features Shelton and Stefani acting out cheeky holiday scenes, like building snowmen, picking up their Christmas tree and trying – and failing – to crack open a chestnut. The video ends with Shelton walking in on Stefani getting cozy with Santa Claus, prompting the country star to leave in a huff, but not without first taking his present.

The deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas boasts two new songs, “Cheer for the Elves” and “Secret Santa,” which Stefani wrote with Justin Tranter and busbee. The reissue also boasts renditions of holiday classics, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad,” featuring Mon Laferte.