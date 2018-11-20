Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next 'The Favourite' Movie Review: Welcome to 'All About Eve' in Corsets Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton in Quirky ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Video

Clip marks new reissue of No Doubt singer’s 2017 Xmas album

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton embrace the holiday spirit in the campy new video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The track appears on Stefani’s 2017 album of the same name, which was recently reissued with five additional songs.

The Sophie Muller-directed clip finds Stefani and Shelton performing the brassy cut alongside a big band comprised entirely of children, as well as a cadre of young dancers dressed in Santa outfits. The clip also features Shelton and Stefani acting out cheeky holiday scenes, like building snowmen, picking up their Christmas tree and trying – and failing – to crack open a chestnut. The video ends with Shelton walking in on Stefani getting cozy with Santa Claus, prompting the country star to leave in a huff, but not without first taking his present.

The deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas boasts two new songs, “Cheer for the Elves” and “Secret Santa,” which Stefani wrote with Justin Tranter and busbee. The reissue also boasts renditions of holiday classics, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad,” featuring Mon Laferte.

In This Article: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad