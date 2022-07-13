Gwen Stefani and Shenseea Join Sean Paul for a Retro Dayger in ‘Light My Fire’ Video

This musical trio lights our fire. On Wednesday, Sean Paul enlisted Gwen Stefani — in a Jamaica-inspired outfit — and Caribbean queen Shenseea for the summer night video to accompany their collab, “Light My Fire.”

“’Light My Fire’ is an epic dream come true,” Paul tells Rolling Stone, premiering the video. “I’ve been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever. And Shenseea, I am so proud of all she’s accomplished in such a short time.”

“I feel honored to be tapped by two legends for this collaboration, the whole process was exciting and collaborative,” adds Shenseea to Rolling Stone. “I can’t wait for our fans to enjoy the video!”

The “retro” video opens with some folks cooking up a meal and sipping a drink before Stefani comes in, singing the track’s catchy chorus from behind a fish tank. “Baby, won’t you light my fire? Can you take me higher,” she sings. “Boy, when you rub it on me, you really start my flame. Baby, won’t you light my fire!”

Paul describes the new track as a “big bad lovers rock song” that needed a “big bad video.” The track laces Stefani’s sweet vocals with Shenseea’s perfect rap verse and Paul’s iconic sound.

“[We’re] basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking,” he says. “It’s a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track: feel good and party lovers-rock style.”

The video for “Light My Fire” comes weeks after Paul dropped his LP Scorcha, which featured collaborations with Tove Lo on “Calling On Me,” Sia on “Dynamite” and Nicky Jam on “No Fear.”

Stefani last collaborated with Saweetie on “Slow Clap” and dropped “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” last year. Meanwhile, Shenseea dropped her debut album Alpha, which featured collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, and 21 Savage.