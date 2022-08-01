Guy Fieri Can’t Stop Rocking Out at Rage Against the Machine Shows

When he isn’t getting deep in his flavorful feels to Phoebe Bridgers songs, Guy Fieri, it turns out, loves himself some Rage Against the Machine.

The celebrity restauranteur, TV host, and one-and-only “Mayor of Flavortown” has been to at least three shows in a row on Rage’s long-awaited reunion tour. He first showed up at the band’s July 27 gig in Cleveland, Ohio, joined by his son, Hunter, and noted in a video that the two of them had been waiting their entire lives to see Rage Against the Machine in concert.

Been waitin’ a long time for this! @RATMofficial pic.twitter.com/ut3qjixiZI — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 28, 2022

Clearly not satiated after just one gig, Fieri was spotted two nights later, July 29, in the crowd at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, with a drink and cigar in hand and howling along to “Bombtrack.” After the video of him rocking out went viral, Fieri quipped on Twitter, “The best concert ever. Until tomorrow night in Raleigh….. RAGE RULES.”

The best concert ever

Until tomorrow night in Raleigh…..

RAGE RULES https://t.co/wpFi81sYwv — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2022

Sure enough, the insatiable rock fan returned for one more course of Rage last night, July 31. He even made a quick cameo on the Jumbotron while Rage Against the Machine roared through “Killing in the Name.”

It’s unclear if Fieri plans to attend any more Rage shows, but at this point, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if he did. Rolling Stone has reached out to Fieri in the hopes that he wants to discuss his love of RATM more — seriously, Guy, hit us up if you see this.