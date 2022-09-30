‘I Want a Kegger’: Guy Fieri Had Foreigner Perform at His Hollywood Walk of Fame ‘Rager’

Cookouts and concerts! Guy Fieri went viral recently for vibing at Rage Against the Machine, but his love for rock goes way deeper than the Nineties band. Fieri revealed that Foreigner performed at his “rager” after he recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“They said, ‘Where do you want to have your luncheon after your star?’ And I said, ‘What’s a luncheon? I don’t want a fucking luncheon. I want a rager. I want a kegger,'” he told Variety. “I said, ‘Let’s do something big. I’m really serious.’”

The Food Network star ended up suggesting they recruit Mötley Crüe or any of his favorite rock bands to perform. Foreigner showed. Then, they had an afterparty at a tattoo parlor.

“What do you do after the network throws you the greatest party and all your buddies are there, and Foreigner plays, and it starts to rain?” Fieri said. “Well, you load up 10 of your best friends and drive to the tattoo shop, and you all get star tattoos.”

He added, “I think I’m probably the only person who got a star and went to get a tattoo for it.”

Fieri also opened up about his love for concerts, saying that he was able to see “the two best concerts I’ve ever seen in my life” earlier this year: both Rage Against the Machine.

“I’m a huge Rage fan and never had seen them in concert,” Fieri said. “But I don’t know — I’ve probably been to 10 or 15 concerts this year. I went to Stagecoach. I’m a huge country fan. I saw Shaq perform; DJ Diesel in Vegas. He’s awesome.”

Fieri also acknowledged the silly TikToks of him having fun at concerts and joked about a just-missed viral moment. “There were some TikToks that my kids sent to me when I was at Rage… but are there some?” he asked. “I’ve been waiting for 20 years to see Rage play live… I said [to my son], “I’m going off.” I was going to go in the pit, but then I got shut down. But that would have made social media.”

When asked which artists he’s seen the most, Fieri shared that he’s been to quite “a lot” of Chili Peppers, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and AC/DC concerts.