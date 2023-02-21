Guns N’ Roses Plot Extensive 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses are heading on the road in a big way. The band has announced an extensive 2023 world tour making stops at festivals, stadiums, and arenas internationally beginning in June and stretching through October.

The tour will begin in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5 and make stops in Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Italy, and more before wrapping its European leg on July 2 in Athens, Greece. The North American leg consists of shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and more. It will conclude on Oct. 16 in Vancouver.

The 2023 world tour marks Guns N’ Roses’ first trek on the road in North America since the 2021 We’re F’N Back! tour. which also toured stadiums throughout the area. General sale for the tour begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Guns N’ Roses website. View the full list of tour dates below.

Last year, the band released the Super Deluxe edition of Use Your Illusion featuring four discs worth of deluxe remasters and live recordings.

Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour Dates

June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place