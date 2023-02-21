Guns N’ Roses Plot Extensive 2023 World Tour
Guns N’ Roses are heading on the road in a big way. The band has announced an extensive 2023 world tour making stops at festivals, stadiums, and arenas internationally beginning in June and stretching through October.
The tour will begin in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5 and make stops in Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Italy, and more before wrapping its European leg on July 2 in Athens, Greece. The North American leg consists of shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and more. It will conclude on Oct. 16 in Vancouver.
The 2023 world tour marks Guns N’ Roses’ first trek on the road in North America since the 2021 We’re F’N Back! tour. which also toured stadiums throughout the area. General sale for the tour begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Guns N’ Roses website. View the full list of tour dates below.
Last year, the band released the Super Deluxe edition of Use Your Illusion featuring four discs worth of deluxe remasters and live recordings.
Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour Dates
June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place