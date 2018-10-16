Flashback: Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in 1988

Early next month, Guns N’ Roses will kick off the 10th, and possibly final, leg of their Not in This Lifetime reunion tour. Many people thought that Slash and Axl Rose wouldn’t be able to share the stage for more than couple of weeks before the whole thing imploded, but amazingly enough it’s been well over two years and there hasn’t been even the tiniest sign of tension. They’ve also managed to be on time every night, which is somewhat of a miracle considering their history.

Let’s take a look back now to 1988 when they were the hottest rock band on the planet. Appetite for Destruction, their debut LP, came out in the summer of 1987, but it built very slowly and most people didn’t hear it until early the following year when MTV put “Welcome to the Jungle” in heavy rotation. The channel awarded them Best New Artist at the VMAs that year and let them play “Welcome to the Jungle” — sandwiched right between the Fat Boys and INXS —near the end of the night. As you can see in this clip, they absolutely killed it and made every other band seem obsolete by comparison.

It’s unclear where Guns N’ Roses are headed now that the core lineup of Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan are back together. Slash is busy at the moment with his side project, but fans continue to hope that the group will finally cut a new album. They also hope that they’ll bring Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin back into the lineup and make the reunion complete. At the very least, they hope they’ll continue to play concerts now that the reunion tour is winding down. No matter what happens, they’re proven that any band can find a way to put aside their differences and play again as long as they can net somewhere around half a billion dollars for the effort.