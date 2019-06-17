Guns N’ Roses Extend U.S. ‘Not in This Lifetime’ Tour

Guns N’ Roses have extended the latest U.S. leg of their long-running reunion tour, adding eight new dates. The fall run of their “Not in This Lifetime” trek now launches September 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wraps with back-to-back shows in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1st and 2nd.

The expanded jaunt now includes gigs in Jacksonville, Florida; Wichita, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Salt Lake City, Utah. In-between, the band will perform several festivals, including Austin City Limits; Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life, the Voodoo Festival in New Orleans and the inaugural Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. They also have October gigs scheduled for Guadalajara and Tijuana, Mexico.

The tour — which features the reunion of classic-era members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan — originally ran from April 2016 through December 2018, becoming one of the highest-grossing in history.

In a recent Rock Cellar interview, Slash noted that the band is “just getting started” on a follow-up to 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which would be their first since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident? to feature both McKagan and Slash.

“There is material that Axl been working on for a while,” he said. “It could be enough for a record if we put it all together … The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done – with myself and with Duff and all that – it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say.”

Guns N’ Roses U.S. Tour Dates (new in bold)

September 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

September 28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

October 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 4 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 7 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

October 11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 13 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

October 15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Jalisco

October 20 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente

October 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

October 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

November 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace