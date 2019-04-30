Guns N’ Roses, the Cure, Mumford and Sons to Headline ACL Fest

Guns N’ Roses, the Cure and Mumford and Sons will headline the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL). The annual event will take place in Austin’s Zilker Park on back-to-back weekends — October 4th through 6th and 11th through 13th.

Some headliners will not be performing both weekends. Cardi B will only be performing weekend one, while Robyn will only hit the stage on weekend two. The lineup also includes Childish Gambino, the Raconteurs, Lizzo, Thom Yorke (billed as Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes), Jenny Lewis, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, James Blake, Rosalía, Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster and Third Eye Blind.

Each year the festival showcases a range of Texan artists. This year features Kacey Musgraves and Gary Clark Jr., as well as Asleep at the Wheel on weekend one and Megan Thee Stallion on weekend two.

General tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase on ACL’s website, where a complete lineup is also available. New to ACL this year are GA+ tickets, where festival-goers will be given a shaded lounge and other amenities.

This year marks the first time Guns N’ Roses have played a show in Austin since 1993. Childish Gambino’s slot makes up for last year, when he was forced to cancel his performance after suffering a foot injury in Dallas.