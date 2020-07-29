 Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2021 - Rolling Stone
Guns N’ Roses Detail Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2021

Band was forced to postpone stadium trek due to COVID-19

Jon Blistein

Reporter

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Axl Rose (L) and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform in concert during weekend one of the 2019 ACL Fest at Zilker Park on October 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Guns N' Roses have shared their rescheduled stadium tour dates for summer 2021, after postponing this year due to COVID-19.

Guns N’ Roses have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 stadium tour, which was pushed back to next summer due to COVID-19.

The band’s 2021 run will begin with a set at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, July 10th, then continue with stops in cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Boston and Denver before wrapping August 19th at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Guns N’ Roses said they were able to move most of their shows to new dates at the same venue, but had to cancel a handful — including stops in cities like Seattle and Atlanta — “due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.”

Back when Guns N’ Roses postponed their tour in May, the band said all original tickets would be honored at the make-up shows, while refunds would also be available.

The Smashing Pumpkins were set to support Guns N’ Roses on a handful of their 2020 tour dates, although at the moment it’s unclear if the band will be still be opening for GnR next year.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour Dates

July 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 13 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
July 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
July 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 24 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 3 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
August 13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
August 16 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

