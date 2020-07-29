Guns N’ Roses Detail Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2021

Guns N’ Roses have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 stadium tour, which was pushed back to next summer due to COVID-19.

The band’s 2021 run will begin with a set at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, July 10th, then continue with stops in cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Boston and Denver before wrapping August 19th at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Guns N’ Roses said they were able to move most of their shows to new dates at the same venue, but had to cancel a handful — including stops in cities like Seattle and Atlanta — “due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.”

Back when Guns N’ Roses postponed their tour in May, the band said all original tickets would be honored at the make-up shows, while refunds would also be available.

The Smashing Pumpkins were set to support Guns N’ Roses on a handful of their 2020 tour dates, although at the moment it’s unclear if the band will be still be opening for GnR next year.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour Dates

July 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 13 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

July 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 24 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 3 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

August 13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

August 16 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium