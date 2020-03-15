Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘So Fine’ for First Time Since 1993

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the worldwide concert industry to a near-complete standstill, but it didn’t stop Guns N’ Roses from heading down to Mexico City on Saturday night to headline the Vive Latino music festival. Organizers of the show were harshly criticized for carrying on, and while several acts dropped out, Guns N’ Roses were not among them.

The band played a slightly truncated version of their standard set, but it did contain the first rendition of “So Fine” since the Use Your Illusion tour in 1993. Duff McKagan, who wrote the track, performed “So Fine” at the Mexico City concert alongside Slash while Axl Rose stepped offstage between “You Could Be Mine” and “Civil War”; the song remains a staple at McKagan’s solo gigs.

Guns N’ Roses have postponed some shows on their upcoming tour of South America and Central America due to government mandates, but they still plan on hitting Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Portugal over the next few weeks. Shows in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, however, have been rescheduled for November and December.

The band then plans to play in Europe in May and June before returning to North America in July and August to headline stadiums with special guests Smashing Pumpkins. Of course, it’s quite possible these plans will change if mass gatherings are still banned come summer.

In the past week, tours by Pearl Jam, Thom Yorke, Bob Dylan, the Who, Kiss, the Eagles, Billie Eilish and countless others have been postponed due to the virus. Guns N’ Roses are one of the few major acts still on the road.