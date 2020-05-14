Guns N’ Roses Slam Trump With ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ Shirt

Guns N’ Roses have unveiled a new T-shirt that appears to slam President Trump’s recent visit to Arizona’s Honeywell factory, where Trump went maskless as workers blared the band’s cover of the James Bond theme song from Wings, “Live and Let Die.” The factory produces N95 masks for the federal government and a sign at the facility stated that masks were required.

In the spirit of that moment, Guns N’ Roses have released a shirt that reads “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45,” which looks to be a direct damning reference to Trump’s maskless factory tour. Per the band’s merch website, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which provides services and resources to those in need in the music community.

Singer Axl Rose has been outspoken about his disdain for Trump’s administration and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole,” Rose tweeted earlier this month, seemingly in response to the Treasury Secretary’s claim that “This is a great time for people to explore America” during an appearance on Fox Business.

Mnuchin then responded to Rose’s tweet with, “What have you done for the country lately?” followed by an emoji of the flag of Liberia. After being widely mocked on Twitter, the tweet was then deleted and replaced with one bearing the same question and an American flag emoji.

Rose, who caught the original post, tweeted back, “My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.”