Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour With 15 New Dates

Guns N’ Roses have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour, which was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Now kicking off on July 31st, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium, the tour consists of 14 additional dates and will feature Wolfgang Van Halen’s new band, Mammoth WVH, in their touring debut. In their opening sets for GNR, the band will be performing songs from their upcoming self-titled debut album, out June 11th, including their hit rock single “Distance.” The trek runs through early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are on sale now at Guns N’ Roses’ website, while tickets for the new dates will be on sale beginning Friday, June 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

The members of Guns N’ Roses discuss their band’s formation in an oral history format in the new book Nöthin’ but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion, by authors and Rolling Stone contributors Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock. You can read an excerpt of the book here.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour Dates

July 31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

August 3 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 8 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

August 13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

August 16 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

August 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

August 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose*

August 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venue to be announced*

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena*

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

September 4 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley^

September 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium*

September 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

September 12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

September 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

September 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

September 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*

September 29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena*

October 2 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

October 3 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

*New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing