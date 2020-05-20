Guns N’ Roses Postpone North American Stadium Tour

Guns N’ Roses are rescheduling their North American stadium tour “out of an abundance of caution,” presumably due to the coronavirus crisis. The trek was originally slated to kickoff on July 4th during Milwaukee’s Summerfest and wrap on August 26th at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana. The Smashing Pumpkins were set to open select dates during the tour. Guns N’ Roses also canceled their European tour, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

“GN’R fam, some news: The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution,” the band posted on Twitter. “We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.

“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Livenation.com/refund for your options,” the band continued. “Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Earlier this month, the band released a T-shirt that reads “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45,” which looks to be a direct damning reference to President Trump’s tour of an Arizona factory making N95 masks for the federal government. During Trump’s factory visit, where he went maskless despite signs stating that masks were required, workers blasted the band’s cover of the James Bond theme song from Wings, “Live and Let Die.” Singer Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also had a heated Twitter exchange, which appeared to be over Mnuchin’s recommendation to travel domestically, despite numerous health officials’ recommendations to shelter at home.