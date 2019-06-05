Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Beck Lead Voodoo Fest Lineup

Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone and Beck will headline the 2019 Voodoo Music and Arts Experience, which takes place October 25th through 27th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, the National, Rezz, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me the Horizon, Young the Giant and Japanese Breakfast are among the more than 60 acts slated to perform across four stages at City Park.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday. Options include general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets as well as a new GA+ offering, which features a private lounge area, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar with drinks for purchase and a screen featuring live feeds.

Beyond the music, the festival will feature immersive large-scale art installations, amusement rides, an interactive haunted mansion, a story booth installation that utilizes artificial intelligence and film projections, plus food and drink offerings from local establishments.

Guns N’ Roses’ Voodoo appearance rounds out a busy October schedule, with the band headlining new hard-rock festival Exit 111 in Manchester, Tennessee and both Austin City Limits Music Festival weekends in Texas earlier that month. Meanwhile, Post Malone headlines Las Vegas, Nevada festival Life is Beautiful in September and Beck follows his co-headlining The Night Running Tour with a performance at Monterrey, Mexico’s Tecate Live Out 2019 before heading to New Orleans for Voodoo.