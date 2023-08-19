See Guns N’ Roses Debut New Song ‘Perhaps’ Live in Pittsburgh

Hours after Guns N’ Roses finally released their new song “Perhaps,” Axl Rose and company debuted the single live during their concert Friday at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” Rose warned. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

GNR then launched into a mostly issue-free “Perhaps,” the semi-reunited band’s first new music since the 2021 singles “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.”

"Thank you. Now that was an experience," Rose quipped after the "Perhaps" performance.

Following its accidental leak via digital jukeboxes last weekend, “Perhaps” officially arrived Friday, and while it’s credited as a new song created with the input of the GN’R core trio of Rose, Slash, and McKagan, the track has its roots in the sessions for Chinese Democracy; an early version of the song has long-circulated among bootleggers.

“Perhaps” won’t be the only new song GNR release this year: The band has announced a 7″ single for the track backed by another new recording titled “The General,” which like “Perhaps” has roots in the Chinese Democracy sessions. The vinyl single arrives October 26.