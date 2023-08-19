×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'immaculate inception'

See Guns N’ Roses Debut New Song ‘Perhaps’ Live in Pittsburgh

"Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live," Axl Rose told fans before performing new single for first time
See Guns N' Roses Debut 'Perhaps' Live in Pittsburgh
Guns N' Roses perform on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Hours after Guns N’ Roses finally released their new song “Perhaps,” Axl Rose and company debuted the single live during their concert Friday at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” Rose warned. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

GNR then launched into a mostly issue-free “Perhaps,” the semi-reunited band’s first new music since the 2021 singles “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.”

“Thank you. Now that was an experience,” Rose quipped after the “Perhaps” performance.

Trending

Following its accidental leak via digital jukeboxes last weekend, “Perhaps” officially arrived Friday, and while it’s credited as a new song created with the input of the GN’R core trio of Rose, Slash, and McKagan, the track has its roots in the sessions for Chinese Democracy; an early version of the song has long-circulated among bootleggers.

“Perhaps” won’t be the only new song GNR release this year: The band has announced a 7″ single for the track backed by another new recording titled “The General,” which like “Perhaps” has roots in the Chinese Democracy sessions. The vinyl single arrives October 26. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Darren Kent, 'Game of Thrones' and 'Dungeons and Dragons' Actor, Dies at 36

Donald Trump’s Ex-Friend Claims He’s ‘Scared to Death’ of Going Face To Face With This Political Rival

‘Ted Lasso’ Director on That Season-Three Finale: “Everyone Knew It Was the End, But It’s Also the End For Now”

Lifeguard and Beachgoer Discover 2nd Century Archaeological Treasure at Central Italy Beach

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad