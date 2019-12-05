 Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled Lead Miami's Super Bowl Music Fest - Rolling Stone
Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled Booked for Miami’s Super Bowl Music Fest

DaBaby and more also booked for three-day fest preceding Super Bowl LIV

Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 and DJ Khalid will serve as headliners at Super Bowl Music Fest, which invades Miami the weekend of Super Bowl LIV.

Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 and DJ Khalid will serve as headliners at this year’s Super Bowl Music Fest, which invades Miami the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

The three-day fest at the city’s American Airlines Arena kicks off Thursday, January 30th with DJ Khaled “and Friends,” among them DaBaby. Guns N’ Roses will take the stage Friday, January 31st, while Maroon 5 — the 2019 Super Bowl halftime headliners — will play the arena Saturday, February 1st, along with a to-be-announced special guest.

Tickets for the Super Bowl Music Fest, which precedes Super Bowl LIV at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on February 2nd, go on sale Monday, December 9th at the festival’s site.

Guns N’ Roses’ Super Bowl Music Fest gig also confirms that the band’s Not in This Lifetime reunion tour will roll into the 2020s; GNR’s then-final Not in This Lifetime date was in November 2019, leaving uncertainty about the Rock Hall-inducted band’s future plans.

Super Bowl LIV itself will feature a halftime-headlining performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

