Watch Guns N’ Roses Dedicate ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ to Kobe Bryant

Guns N’ Roses played their first show of 2020 on Friday as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Near the end of the night, just before playing “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” Axl Rose spoke about the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

“The other night coming home from rehearsal I was like, ‘Is it just me or is that really weird?’” he said. “It was this fog bank, like a thunder cloud over the trees. It was really white with a slight pink and this light coming off the ground. It was really weird. It looks formidable. By morning, apparently, it was much worse. That’s what [Kobe Bryant’s] helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the families and everyone impacted by this terrible event.”

The rest of the set was quite similar to the ones they’ve been playing since the launch of the Not In This Lifetime tour four years back, but it did feature the first performance of the Appetite For Destruction deep cut “You’re Crazy” with Slash since 1993.

Guns N’ Roses have now done every song from Appetite For Destruction on this tour with the exception of “Think About You” and “Anything Goes.” The former song hasn’t been played by an version of the band since 2006, while the latter hasn’t been touched since the original Appetite tour in 1988.

Snoop Dogg opened up the show and he posted a photo to his Instagram where he’s standing backstage alongside Slash, Rose and bassist Duff McKagan.

The Guns N’ Roses tour resumes March 14th in Mexico City and runs through Central and South America later that month and into April before going to Europe in May and June.