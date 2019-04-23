×
Rolling Stone
Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd to Headline Inaugural Exit 111 Festival

Three-day hard-rock gathering set for October 11th through 13th at Bonnaroo site in Manchester, Tennessee

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guns N' Roses, Exit 111

Guns N' Roses will headline the inaugural Exit 111 Festival, set for October in Manchester, Tennessee.

Edmond Sadaka Edmond/Sipa/REX/Shutterstock

Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard and Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a new hard-rock festival this October in Manchester, Tennessee. The Exit 111 Festival is the first three-day camping-and-music event to be held at the 700-acre Bonnaroo site aside from Bonnaroo itself.

Set for October 11th through 13th, Exit 111 — named for the Manchester exit on I-24 — mixes hard rock with heavy metal and Southern rock. Megadeth, Black Label Society, ZZ Top, Ghost, Mastodon, Deftones, Coheed and Cambria, Lamb of God and Ministry are all on the bill, along with Kentucky outfit Black Stone Cherry, rising Southern rock group Bishop Gunn and Nashville rebels the Cadillac Three. Slayer, who announced their retirement last year, are also slated to perform what is being billed as their last-ever Tennessee concert.

This marks the second announced live date for Guns N’ Roses this fall. In September, the reunited band of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will headline the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. They’re set to wrap up Exit 111 on Sunday night.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets for Exit 111 go on sale April 25th. The festival, hosted by hard-rock DJ Eddie Trunk, will also include a car show, motocross demos, a sports bar and the adult circus Paranormal Cirque.

The 2019 installment of Bonnaroo, meanwhile, gets underway June 13th. Phish, Childish Gambino and Post Malone headline.

