Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Dead Horse’ for First Time in 26 Years

Guns N’ Roses are three and a half years into their Not in This Lifetime reunion tour, but they are still finding ways to sprinkle surprises into their shows.

The latest one came Wednesday night at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena when they dug out the Use Your Illusion deep cut “Dead Horse” for the first time since 1993.

The group took a long break after wrapping up the previous leg of the tour at Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium on December 8th, 2018, but they picked up again last month to hit a handful of festival dates and arena gigs in secondary markets like Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jacksonville, Florida. The tour wraps up with two shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in early November, but will resume in March when they play a series of Lollapalooza dates in South America.

The Guns N’ Roses setlist is built around their large catalog of hits, but they’ve also resurrected lesser-known songs like “Locomotive,” “Out Ta Get Me” and “Shadow of Your Love,” in addition to the Velvet Revolver tune “Slither” and covers like Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” and the Who’s “The Seeker.”

One thing they haven’t done is perform any new songs, although the band has hinted many times in recent interviews that they may headed into the studio at some point in the near future to record their first LP since 2008’s Chinese Democracy and their first with Slash and Duff McKagan back in the band since the 1993 covers collection The Spaghetti Incident.