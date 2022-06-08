 Watch Guns N' Roses Cover AC/DC's 'Back in Black' For First Time - Rolling Stone
Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ for the First Time

Axl Rose and company have been playing AC/DC songs since their earliest days on the sunset strip club scene, but this is their first time tackling the 1980 classic

Andy Greene

Guns N’ Roses debuted their cover of the AC/DC deep cut “Walk All Over You” at the June 4 kickoff of their 2022 world tour in Oeiras, Portugal, and Tuesday night in Seville, Spain, they continued the trend by breaking out “Back in Black” for the first time in their history. Check out the fan-shot video right here.

Guns N’ Roses has been covering AC/DC since their early days on the sunset strip club scene when “Whole Lotta Rosie” was in their live repertoire. When the group headlined Coachella in 2016, they were joined by AC/DC guitarist Angus Young for “Whole Lotta Rosie” and the 1978 AC/DC tune “Riff Raff.” It set the stage for Axl Rose briefly fronting AC/DC on the final two legs of the 2016 Rock or Bust tour when frontman Brian Johnson had to step aside due to hearing issues.

There were brief rumors that Rose was going to remain in AC/DC and possibly cut a new album with them, but Johnson was ultimately able to resolve his hearing issues to the point where he could sing on the group’s 2020 LP Power Up. They were putting together a tour when the pandemic hit. “We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a couple of small shows to start?’” Johnson told Rolling Stone in 2020. “That was as far as it got. We flew home [after that meeting], and two days later, the shit hit the fan. It was China and Europe, and then it started spreading like wildfire. It just didn’t seem possible.”

There has been no word about an AC/DC tour now that the global concert industry is back up and running, but Guns N’ Roses are just beginning an extensive tour that will keep them on the road through December with shows all across Europe, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. There has been talk of the band recording a new album, but nothing has come out yet besides a few older songs like “Absurd” and the current version of the band cut last year in the studio of “Hard Skool.”

